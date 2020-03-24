Allies considering holding defense cost talks via videoconferencing amid virus concerns: official
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are looking into the possibility of continuing defense cost-sharing talks via video links without meeting in person amid coronavirus concerns, officials said Tuesday.
Last week, the two sides held the latest round of negotiations in Los Angeles to work out a new defense cost deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement, that determines how much South Korea should pay for the upkeep of about 28,500 American troops stationed in the country.
The talks ended without much progress as the U.S. insisted on a four-fold increase in Seoul's share to US$4 billion, a demand Seoul sees as unrealistically high. Striking a deal has become a more pressing matter as South Korean employees in the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) could be furloughed unless a deal is reached in time.
"We are taking all options into account, including videoconferencing, for other methods of communication aside from the face-to-face talks," a Seoul official said. "We will carry it out if the COVID-19 situation continues and we think it's necessary."
Since the last negotiations, the two sides have continued their consultations on key issues through emails and phone calls, the official added.
The possibility of such video talks comes as the global spread of the novel virus has prompted countries to ramp up efforts to stem the disease, including instructing people to avoid person-to-person contact.
The U.S. has seen a rapid growth in its virus infection tally in recent weeks, with the caseload reaching more than 43,700 and the death toll surpassing 550. It is the third-most infected country after China and Italy as of Monday.
On Tuesday, South Korea reported 9,037 infection cases and 120 deaths.


