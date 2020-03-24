The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:08 March 24, 2020
SEOUL, Mar. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.87 0.86
2-M 0.94 0.93
3-M 1.08 1.06
6-M 1.10 1.08
12-M 1.22 1.16
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
2
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
Most Saved
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(5th LD) Rise in new virus cases slowest since late Feb., strict quarantine in store for arrivals from Europe
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges thorough probe into Telegram sex slave video case
-
4
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on citizens to cancel or postpone overseas trips over coronavirus