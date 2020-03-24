Samsung SDS wins mobile security solutions order in Italy
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co., an IT service affiliate of Samsung Group, said Tuesday it has secured an order to provide mobile security solutions in Italy.
Samsung SDS said its enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution will provide a safer mobile environment to an Italian government agency. The company declined to reveal the value of the deal and the name of the customer, citing confidentiality.
Samsung SDS said the deal was signed in January, which was before Italy started to report massive COVID-19 infections in the country.
Samsung SDS in recent years has been concentrating on securing overseas orders in mobile security solutions. Its customers include the U.S. military, a defense agency in Britain and a public institution in Singapore.
