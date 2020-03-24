Seoul stocks spike almost 7 pct late Tuesday morning, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks surged by nearly 7 percent late Tuesday morning, even triggering a temporary trading halt, despite overnight losses on Wall Street amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won climbed sharply against the U.S. dollar amid risk-off sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had jumped 98.29 points, or 6.63 percent, to 1,580.75 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a solid start and quickly extended its gains, causing bourse operators to temporarily suspend trading. Following a sharp rise in futures prices, bourse operators halted program trading at 10:05 a.m. for five minutes.
The sharp upturn in the local stock market was fueled by optimism over massive support packages for companies and the financial markets as well as stimulus measures around the globe.
The U.S. stock markets suffered a drop after the Senate again failed to advance a stimulus bill of about US$2 trillion as haggling between Republicans and Democrats over the massive plan continued. The Dow Jones industrial average on Monday (local time) fell 3.04 percent to close at 18,591.93 points.
However, investors here apparently focused more on the news of U.S. Federal Reserve's quantitative easing, which includes purchasing an unlimited amount of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.
Most large-cap stocks were bullish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 8.47 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 10.23 percent.
South Korea's No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 6.24 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors climbed 5.12 percent. Auto parts producer Hyundai Mobis jumped 5.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,255.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 11.3 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
