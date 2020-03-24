Samsung introduces all-in-one power ICs for wireless earbuds
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday introduced the industry's first all-in-one power management integrated circuits (PMIC) for wireless earbuds.
The South Korean tech giant said its MUA01 and MUB01 PMICs will allow companies to manufacture true wireless stereo (TWS) devices with "greater flexibility."
"Samsung was able to integrate up to 10 discrete components into one, including switching chargers and discharge circuits, enabling the PMICs to occupy less than half the space compared to previous alternatives," the company said in a release. "The compact solutions can allot more room to the battery for longer playback time and enable more flexible and efficient designs."
Samsung said its MUA01 PMIC is the industry's first product to support both wireless and wired charging in a single chip.
The MUA01 and MUB01 are currently in mass production, according to Samsung, adding they are installed in the company's latest TWS product, the Galaxy Buds Plus.
