Gyeonggi to offer money to all residents to cope with virus fallout
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, decided Tuesday to provide money directly to all residents to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Lee Jae-myung said 100,000 won (US$79.85) per person will be paid next month. The province has a population of about 13.64 million.
A handful of local governments including those of Daegu, the nation's COVID-19 epicenter, and Seoul have decided to offer cash transfers to low-income citizens.
But Gyeonggi will be the first local government in the nation to provide a universal payment. The southeastern county of Ulju announced on Monday it will provide cash to all residents, although this is expected to be implemented in May.
