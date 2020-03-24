Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK employee tests positive for virus, total at 10

All Headlines 14:27 March 24, 2020

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. citizen working for U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of USFK-related infection cases to 10, the military said Tuesday.

The patient, who works at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, is now in isolation at his off-base residence as directed by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), USFK said, adding he last visited the base Friday.

"KCDC and USFK are actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed," USFK said in a release.

USFK remains at a level "high" risk peninsulawide and is implementing all appropriate control measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 as a prudent measure to protect the force, it added.

Seen here is a gate of the U.S. base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul. The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said in a tweet on March 8, 2020, that the U.S. Department of the Army has ordered its soldiers and their families to stop movement to and from South Korea amid concerns over the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!