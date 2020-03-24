Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Imported commercial car sales rise 13 pct in Feb.

All Headlines 14:15 March 24, 2020

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea rose 13 percent last month from a year earlier on increased sales of certain brands, an industry association said Tuesday.

The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles climbed to 356 units in February from 314 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.

MAN, Mercedes-Benz and Scania reported robust sales last month, boosting the monthly total, it said.

From January to February, overall sales fell 1.9 percent to 735 from 749 a year ago, the statement said.

Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large percentage of the domestic commercial vehicle market.

Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans.

Imported commercial car sales rise 13 pct in Feb. - 1


(END)

Keywords
#foreign commercial vehicles-Feb sales
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!