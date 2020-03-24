KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKTelecom 171,000 UP 5,500
S&T MOTIV 26,550 UP 1,050
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 20,000 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 146,000 UP 9,000
SPC SAMLIP 43,650 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 17,800 UP 1,450
KUMHOTIRE 2,875 UP 145
Hanon Systems 8,970 UP 380
SK 134,000 UP 26,000
Handsome 17,400 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 22,500 UP 1,250
COWAY 50,000 UP 1,750
LOTTE SHOPPING 62,000 UP 3,700
SLCORP 9,810 UP 610
Yuhan 200,500 UP 5,500
IBK 6,680 UP 550
KorElecTerm 21,850 UP 900
DB HiTek 20,600 UP 2,850
Hanwha 12,800 UP 750
DaelimInd 56,000 UP 3,500
KiaMtr 23,100 UP 1,600
DongkukStlMill 3,260 UP 230
Hyundai M&F INS 18,550 UP 250
TONGYANG 817 UP 51
SBC 5,730 UP 370
Daesang 14,300 UP 550
LotteFood 230,000 UP 18,500
SKNetworks 4,885 UP 260
NEXENTIRE 4,090 UP 190
CHONGKUNDANG 67,300 UP 6,000
ORION Holdings 11,200 UP 500
DHICO 2,805 UP 335
DOOSAN 32,600 UP 5,550
LGInt 7,210 UP 500
CJ 59,900 UP 6,800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP7990 UP500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 5,500 UP 430
DB INSURANCE 28,800 UP 550
SamsungElec 46,950 UP 4,450
NHIS 6,950 UP 640
