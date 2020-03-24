KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Binggrae 37,700 UP 1,700
GCH Corp 16,550 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 74,800 UP 5,900
AmoreG 46,950 UP 3,100
SK Discovery 16,500 UP 800
POSCO 145,500 UP 7,500
LS 25,250 UP 1,150
GC Corp 112,000 UP 2,500
DAEKYO 3,245 UP 170
GKL 11,650 UP 750
GS E&C 17,350 UP 1,450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 17,600 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 246,500 UP 28,000
KPIC 71,500 UP 5,300
AK Holdings 15,200 UP 400
LOTTE 22,200 UP 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,190 UP 360
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 4,170 UP 575
SKC 33,700 UP 3,450
HANWHA AEROSPACE 16,650 UP 1,650
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,200 UP 1,750
SK Innovation 72,000 UP 11,700
KSOE 73,900 UP 5,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 10,350 UP 940
KumhoPetrochem 54,600 DN 300
OCI 30,150 UP 3,050
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 27,700 UP 1,100
SamsungHvyInd 3,380 UP 265
SYC 24,700 UP 1,400
UNID 31,400 UP 550
IS DONGSEO 20,350 UP 1,900
S-Oil 51,400 UP 2,900
LG Innotek 107,500 UP 16,200
KISWire 12,500 UP 1,050
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 149,000 UP 11,500
HYUNDAI WIA 23,000 UP 2,500
DWS 14,300 UP 1,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,700 UP 2,300
SamsungF&MIns 145,000 UP 7,500
Kogas 19,350 UP 1,050
