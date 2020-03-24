KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 27,150 UP 1,200
Ottogi 459,500 UP 24,000
IlyangPharm 28,100 UP 450
DaeduckElec 6,720 UP 520
MERITZ SECU 2,330 UP 130
HtlShilla 64,800 UP 3,000
Hanmi Science 21,300 UP 1,750
SamsungElecMech 99,000 UP 9,800
Hanssem 49,000 UP 2,150
Mobis 144,500 UP 11,000
HDC HOLDINGS 7,420 UP 540
S-1 76,100 UP 2,300
Hanchem 73,000 UP 3,300
CJ CheilJedang 191,000 UP 18,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 9,360 UP 660
KEPCO 18,650 UP 1,350
SamsungSecu 23,350 UP 2,550
LF 9,840 UP 590
Youngpoong 416,500 UP 32,500
LIG Nex1 17,850 UP 1,300
ILJIN MATERIALS 27,800 UP 3,900
BukwangPharm 17,700 UP 850
Kangwonland 18,250 UP 2,000
NCsoft 649,000 UP 77,000
HITEJINRO 22,700 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 34,350 UP 1,850
ShinhanGroup 23,950 UP 1,750
LotteChilsung 88,500 UP 1,300
KAL 15,000 UP 700
KCC 114,000 UP 7,000
HankookShellOil 222,000 UP 16,000
BNK Financial Group 3,830 UP 180
SsangyongCement 4,610 UP 140
TaekwangInd 540,000 UP 34,000
Nongshim 258,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 9,500 UP 950
L&L 7,010 UP 430
LG Corp. 51,700 UP 5,450
SGBC 24,450 UP 1,450
(MORE)
