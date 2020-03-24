GS Retail 27,150 UP 1,200

Ottogi 459,500 UP 24,000

IlyangPharm 28,100 UP 450

DaeduckElec 6,720 UP 520

MERITZ SECU 2,330 UP 130

HtlShilla 64,800 UP 3,000

Hanmi Science 21,300 UP 1,750

SamsungElecMech 99,000 UP 9,800

Hanssem 49,000 UP 2,150

Mobis 144,500 UP 11,000

HDC HOLDINGS 7,420 UP 540

S-1 76,100 UP 2,300

Hanchem 73,000 UP 3,300

CJ CheilJedang 191,000 UP 18,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 9,360 UP 660

KEPCO 18,650 UP 1,350

SamsungSecu 23,350 UP 2,550

LF 9,840 UP 590

Youngpoong 416,500 UP 32,500

LIG Nex1 17,850 UP 1,300

ILJIN MATERIALS 27,800 UP 3,900

BukwangPharm 17,700 UP 850

Kangwonland 18,250 UP 2,000

NCsoft 649,000 UP 77,000

HITEJINRO 22,700 UP 1,000

CJ LOGISTICS 132,000 0

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 34,350 UP 1,850

ShinhanGroup 23,950 UP 1,750

LotteChilsung 88,500 UP 1,300

KAL 15,000 UP 700

KCC 114,000 UP 7,000

HankookShellOil 222,000 UP 16,000

BNK Financial Group 3,830 UP 180

SsangyongCement 4,610 UP 140

TaekwangInd 540,000 UP 34,000

Nongshim 258,000 UP 1,000

BoryungPharm 9,500 UP 950

L&L 7,010 UP 430

LG Corp. 51,700 UP 5,450

SGBC 24,450 UP 1,450

(MORE)