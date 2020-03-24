KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hyosung 55,000 UP 3,800
LOTTE Himart 13,000 UP 1,750
SsangyongMtr 1,210 UP 85
LG HAUSYS 33,600 UP 50
Shinsegae 220,500 UP 14,000
BGF Retail 122,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 27,600 UP 2,650
NamyangDairy 265,500 UP 10,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 15,100 UP 1,950
Donga Socio Holdings 72,700 UP 2,700
SK hynix 78,700 UP 9,300
HyundaiEng&Const 21,950 UP 2,400
NamhaeChem 5,050 UP 355
DONGSUH 16,000 UP 500
BGF 2,935 UP 215
SamsungEng 7,790 UP 720
SAMSUNG C&T 83,700 UP 9,200
PanOcean 2,600 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 25,950 UP 800
CheilWorldwide 12,450 UP 400
KT 18,450 UP 800
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187500 UP9000
LG Uplus 9,850 UP 380
SAMSUNG LIFE 38,550 UP 2,050
KT&G 67,700 UP 4,100
LG Display 10,250 UP 880
NAVER 156,000 UP 13,000
Kakao 154,500 UP 11,000
DSME 11,550 UP 350
DSINFRA 2,750 UP 215
DWEC 2,485 UP 210
Donga ST 69,900 UP 3,700
DongwonF&B 138,000 UP 6,500
KEPCO KPS 25,850 UP 1,100
LGH&H 1,144,000 UP 78,000
LGCHEM 288,000 UP 20,000
KEPCO E&C 13,850 UP 750
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,100 UP 3,050
HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,100 UP 810
LGELECTRONICS 44,400 UP 2,550
(MORE)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon urges thorough probe into Telegram sex slave video case
-
3
(5th LD) Rise in new virus cases slowest since late Feb., strict quarantine in store for arrivals from Europe
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases on downhill as imported infections accelerate
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on citizens to cancel or postpone overseas trips over coronavirus