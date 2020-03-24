Hyosung 55,000 UP 3,800

LOTTE Himart 13,000 UP 1,750

SsangyongMtr 1,210 UP 85

LG HAUSYS 33,600 UP 50

Shinsegae 220,500 UP 14,000

BGF Retail 122,000 UP 6,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 27,600 UP 2,650

NamyangDairy 265,500 UP 10,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 15,100 UP 1,950

Donga Socio Holdings 72,700 UP 2,700

SK hynix 78,700 UP 9,300

HyundaiEng&Const 21,950 UP 2,400

NamhaeChem 5,050 UP 355

DONGSUH 16,000 UP 500

BGF 2,935 UP 215

SamsungEng 7,790 UP 720

SAMSUNG C&T 83,700 UP 9,200

PanOcean 2,600 UP 130

SAMSUNG CARD 25,950 UP 800

CheilWorldwide 12,450 UP 400

KT 18,450 UP 800

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL187500 UP9000

LG Uplus 9,850 UP 380

SAMSUNG LIFE 38,550 UP 2,050

KT&G 67,700 UP 4,100

LG Display 10,250 UP 880

NAVER 156,000 UP 13,000

Kakao 154,500 UP 11,000

DSME 11,550 UP 350

DSINFRA 2,750 UP 215

DWEC 2,485 UP 210

Donga ST 69,900 UP 3,700

DongwonF&B 138,000 UP 6,500

KEPCO KPS 25,850 UP 1,100

LGH&H 1,144,000 UP 78,000

LGCHEM 288,000 UP 20,000

KEPCO E&C 13,850 UP 750

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,100 UP 3,050

HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,100 UP 810

LGELECTRONICS 44,400 UP 2,550

(MORE)