Celltrion 184,000 UP 9,000

Huchems 13,300 UP 1,050

DAEWOONG PHARM 73,500 UP 5,600

HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,400 UP 2,400

HyundaiElev 46,350 UP 4,900

GS 34,900 UP 2,300

CJ CGV 15,050 UP 900

Fila Holdings 20,850 UP 1,350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 80,300 UP 7,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 19,200 UP 750

HANWHA LIFE 982 UP 87

JW HOLDINGS 4,460 UP 760

AMOREPACIFIC 171,000 UP 11,500

JWPHARMA 25,500 UP 5,850

FOOSUNG 5,550 UP 540

POONGSAN 15,350 UP 1,200

KBFinancialGroup 29,150 UP 1,500

Hansae 7,500 UP 480

Youngone Corp 18,600 UP 150

KOLON IND 22,850 UP 1,750

HanmiPharm 229,500 UP 14,000

KIH 38,450 UP 6,450

emart 103,500 UP 5,600

KorZinc 337,000 UP 42,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY170 50 UP1450

KOLMAR KOREA 32,500 UP 1,100

HYUNDAILIVART 6,200 UP 520

CUCKOO 71,000 UP 5,200

COSMAX 64,500 UP 3,800

MANDO 17,800 UP 850

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 476,000 UP 40,000

INNOCEAN 46,750 UP 3,500

Doosan Bobcat 15,450 UP 1,150

Netmarble 94,400 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S175500 UP15000

ORION 97,300 UP 2,600

SKCHEM 64,800 UP 1,400

HDC-OP 14,250 UP 250

HYOSUNG HEAVY 9,800 UP 850

WooriFinancialGroup 6,950 UP 390

(END)