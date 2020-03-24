Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 March 24, 2020

Celltrion 184,000 UP 9,000
Huchems 13,300 UP 1,050
DAEWOONG PHARM 73,500 UP 5,600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 55,400 UP 2,400
HyundaiElev 46,350 UP 4,900
GS 34,900 UP 2,300
CJ CGV 15,050 UP 900
Fila Holdings 20,850 UP 1,350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 80,300 UP 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 19,200 UP 750
HANWHA LIFE 982 UP 87
JW HOLDINGS 4,460 UP 760
AMOREPACIFIC 171,000 UP 11,500
JWPHARMA 25,500 UP 5,850
FOOSUNG 5,550 UP 540
POONGSAN 15,350 UP 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 29,150 UP 1,500
Hansae 7,500 UP 480
Youngone Corp 18,600 UP 150
KOLON IND 22,850 UP 1,750
HanmiPharm 229,500 UP 14,000
KIH 38,450 UP 6,450
emart 103,500 UP 5,600
KorZinc 337,000 UP 42,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY170 50 UP1450
KOLMAR KOREA 32,500 UP 1,100
HYUNDAILIVART 6,200 UP 520
CUCKOO 71,000 UP 5,200
COSMAX 64,500 UP 3,800
MANDO 17,800 UP 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 476,000 UP 40,000
INNOCEAN 46,750 UP 3,500
Doosan Bobcat 15,450 UP 1,150
Netmarble 94,400 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S175500 UP15000
ORION 97,300 UP 2,600
SKCHEM 64,800 UP 1,400
HDC-OP 14,250 UP 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 9,800 UP 850
WooriFinancialGroup 6,950 UP 390
(END)

