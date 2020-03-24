POSCO to shutter steel processing plant in Italy
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output, said Tuesday that it will shutter its coil service center in Italy this week as Italy closed all non-essential businesses and factories to cope with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
POSCO said its coil service center near the northeastern city of Verona will remain closed until April 3 from Thursday.
POSCO has already shuttered its two coil service centers in Delhi and Pune, the second-largest city in the Indian state of Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra government has banned public gatherings of more than five people and encouraged companies to allow employees to work from home as part of social distancing meant to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, POSCO closed coil service centers in Malaysia and Thailand. The two coil service centers in the two Asian countries will remain closed until March 31.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
