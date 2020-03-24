Airports to bolster screening measures for domestic flights
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run airport operator said Tuesday it will beef up screening measures on all domestic flights to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Korea Airports Corp. (KAC), which operates 14 airports, not including Incheon International Airport, said it plans to check body temperatures of all passengers boarding domestic flights.
Passengers with symptoms of viral infection will be requested to refrain from boarding their flights and will be referred to public health authorities.
The company said it has decided to tighten preventive measures amid the growing concerns over the spread of the novel virus.
Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea, currently carries out temperature checks on all travelers.
South Korea added 76 new cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the nation's total to 9,037.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases on downhill as imported infections accelerate
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon urges thorough probe into Telegram sex slave video case
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea calls on citizens to cancel or postpone overseas trips over coronavirus
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate