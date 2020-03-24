Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon, Trump discuss joint efforts against COVID-19 in phone conversation

All Headlines 22:41 March 24, 2020

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged views over the phone Tuesday on bilateral cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae said.

In the 23-minute conversation, made at Trump's "urgent request," Moon said the two countries' recent currency swap agreement, worth US$60 billion, was a "very timely" measure to help stabilize the international financial market.

Held two days ahead of the Group of 20 (G-20) special teleconference, it marked their first phone talks of this year and 23rd in total.

This file photo, dated on Sept. 24, 2019, shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shaking hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in New York. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!