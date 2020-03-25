Korean-language dailies

-- Companies struck by COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- All members of Telegram sex video case to be treated as accomplices (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon vows to stop companies from bankruptcy (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea unveils emergency virus aid package worth over 100 tln won (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon pledges 100 tln won of emergency funding for virus-stricken business sector (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 3.2 bln won detected in bitcoin account of Telegram sex video case suspect (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon vows 100 tln won of emergency funding (Korea Economic Daily)

