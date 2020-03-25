Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Companies struck by COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- All members of Telegram sex video case to be treated as accomplices (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon vows to stop companies from bankruptcy (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea unveils emergency virus aid package worth over 100 tln won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 100 tln won to be provided to help firms (Segye Times)
-- 100 tln won in emergency aid to stop bankruptcy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon pledges 100 tln won of emergency funding for virus-stricken business sector (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3.2 bln won detected in bitcoin account of Telegram sex video case suspect (Hankyoreh)
-- Emergency funding for virus-stricken business sector doubled to 100 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon pledges 100 tln won of emergency funding to stop bankruptcy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon vows 100 tln won of emergency funding (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Name, pic of Telegram trafficker disclosed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea vows 100 tln won rescue package for virus-hit business, financial sectors (Korea Herald)
-- 100 tln won in aid set for economic stimulus (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
Seoul capital area on edge as infections continue to soar
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases on downhill as imported infections accelerate
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 76 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 9,037
-
5
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage