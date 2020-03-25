(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 25)

Gyeonggi has decided to hand out 100,000 won ($80) in cash to each resident regardless of their incomes to help people get through an unprecedented economic crisis from the Covid-19 outbreak. The budget needed for that aid — 1.3 trillion won — will be appropriated from the provincial government's disaster funds. Following in its footsteps, Seoul, Daejeon and Jeonju in North Jeolla will be offering cash handouts to their residents to help overcome financial hardships. A countless number of part-time workers and daily laborers desperately need the money to survive.