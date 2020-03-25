Today in Korean history
March 26
1910 -- Ahn Jung-geun, a Korean independence fighter who resisted Japanese colonial rule, is executed at a prison in China by Japanese authorities. Ahn was arrested in 1909 for assassinating Ito Hirobumi, the Japanese resident-general in Korea, at a railway station in Harbin, a city in China's Heilongjiang province.
1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with New Zealand.
1976 -- South Korea signs a trade agreement with Guatemala.
1990 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Mongolia.
2001 -- South Korea joins the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). The MTCR, established in 1987, bans signatories from exporting technology for missiles with a range of over 300 kilometers and a capacity to carry more than 500 kilograms.
2010 -- The Cheonan, a South Korean Navy patrol ship, sinks near the Yellow Sea border, killing 46 sailors. A team of multinational investigators concluded two months later that North Korea sank the ship with a torpedo. Pyongyang has continued to deny its involvement.
2015 -- South Korea successfully launches a science satellite from the Yasny launch base in Russia to join the country's three other multipurpose science satellites in monitoring the Earth's surface.
2018 -- President Moon Jae-in signs a government bill on revising the Constitution, becoming the first South Korean head of state to do so in nearly four decades.
