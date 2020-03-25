S. Korea to loosen FX liquidity guidelines to boost funding
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will ease foreign exchange liquidity rules temporarily to prod local financial firms to provide more dollars in the currency market currently roiled by the market turbulence, the country's chief economic policymaker said Wednesday.
Local financial institutions have been required to hold an adequate amount of foreign currency assets on hand to get over short-term liquidity disruptions.
Currently, the foreign exchange liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for banks is set at 80 percent.
The FX LCR is measured as high-quality liquid foreign assets to projected net cash outflows over 30 days.
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases on downhill as imported infections accelerate
-
3
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage