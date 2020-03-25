Investor deposits soar amid stock market rout
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's investor deposits at securities firms have increased sharply this month amid a recent market crash, data showed Wednesday.
The amount of retail investors' deposits that can be used to buy stocks came to 39.9 trillion won (US$32.3 billion) as of Monday, up 8.6 trillion won from the end of February, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.
The amount had been on a steady increase this year. Investor deposits rose to 31.2 trillion won in February from 28.7 trillion won in January and 27 trillion won in December.
The recent surge follows a stock market rout that is seen as having prompted individual investors to rush to put their money into brokerages to take the dips.
Battered by the coronavirus outbreak, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has tumbled 32.5 percent this year as of Monday, with the index for the tech-laden secondary market also plunging 33.8 percent.
Bolstered by government measures to prop up reeling businesses and the volatile financial market, the KOSPI rose 8 percent Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the amount of outstanding margin loans, or loans that retail investors take out from brokerages for stock investment, fell below the 7 trillion won mark Monday, the lowest level in more than three years.
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases on downhill as imported infections accelerate
-
3
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage