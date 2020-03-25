Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 March 25, 2020

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/06 Sunny 10

Incheon 16/07 Sunny 10

Suwon 19/04 Sunny 10

Cheongju 21/05 Sunny 10

Daejeon 22/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 20/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/07 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 22/06 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 22/07 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 21/06 Cloudy 20

Busan 18/10 Cloudy 20

