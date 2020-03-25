Net profit of Korean banks' overseas branches edges up in 2019
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Overseas branches of South Korean banks saw their combined net profit edge up 0.4 percent on-year to US$988 million in 2019, data showed Wednesday.
The figure accounted for 7.9 percent of the combined net profit of banks operating in South Korea last year, according to the data by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The combined interest income at 195 overseas branches gained 9.4 percent on-year to $2.06 billion, the data showed.
Their average non-performing loan ratio stood at 0.63 percent at the end of last year, compared with an average ratio of 0.77 percent for banks operating in South Korea.
At the end of last year, the total assets of overseas branches stood at $133.69 billion, up 16.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases on downhill as imported infections accelerate
-
5
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage