S. Korea to recall defective cotton masks from market on safety issues
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will recall some cotton masks due to safety issues amid the soaring demand for sanitary items during the new coronavirus outbreak.
South Korea decided to recall two brands of cotton-based protective masks as they failed to meet safety standards in chemical usages, according to the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards.
The agency said it will post details of the recall on its website Thursday.
The announcement came after South Korea carried out investigations on 49 cotton masks currently being sold in the market this month.
The demand for such masks has been increasing in South Korea as a rising number of people opted to purchase them as alternatives for disposable protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, South Korea adopted a de facto rationing scheme system for disposable masks, in which people can purchase two face masks per week from pharmacies on designated days of the week depending on their year of birth due to the supply shortages.
South Korea said it will continue to carry out investigations on the safety of protective masks.
South Korea had added 100 more cases of novel virus infections as of Tuesday, bringing up the total to 9,137.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases on downhill as imported infections accelerate
-
3
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage