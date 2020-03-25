Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- An American soldier stationed in South Korea was found dead in his barracks room earlier this week, the U.S. military said Wednesday.
Spc. Clay Welch was found unresponsive in his room at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.
The cause of his death is being investigated, the military said, though officials said they do not believe his death has anything to do with COVID-19.
His death came a day after another U.S. soldier at Camp Humphreys, Marissa Jo Gloria, 25, was found dead in her room on Saturday for unknown reasons.
Welch, a 20-year-old combat medic specialist, joined the U.S. Army in 2017 and was sent here last month.
"Clay's death affects every member in our formation. We are all deeply saddened by the loss," Lt. Col. James Armstrong, Welch's battalion commander, said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
(2nd LD) New virus cases on downhill as imported infections accelerate
-
5
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage