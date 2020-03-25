Tokyo 2020 postponement puts S. Korean football players' Olympic status in doubt

At 18 players per team, the Olympic roster is smaller than the one at the AFC competition, where teams had 23-man rosters. And with three spots going to overage players, younger candidates are left to compete for 15 places. After South Korea won the qualifying tournament, expectations were that Kim would take most, if not all, of his 1997 births from the AFC U-23 title squad to Tokyo, and then add a few more pieces to round out the team.