About 15 pct of COVID-19 patients lose sense of smell or taste: data
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- About 15 percent of South Korean coronavirus patients said they lost their sense of smell or taste, a survey showed Wednesday, in a possible indication that loss of smell or taste may be an early sign of virus infection.
According to the telephone survey by doctors in the virus-hit city of Daegu, 15.3 percent of 3,191 virus patients, or 488 patients, said they lost their sense of smell or taste.
It is not unusual for patients infected with a respiratory virus to have such symptoms.
Some experts said it is difficult to assess whether the loss of smell or taste are signs of infection with the COVID-19 virus, which emerged in China late last year.
Jin Beom-sik, a professor of infectious disease at the National Medical Center, said the loss of smell in infected people is common because a respiratory virus can undermine the ability to detect odors.
Some doctors who treated virus patients also reported the loss of their sense of smell, Jin said.
Chung Yong-ki, a professor at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, said healthy people could also lose their ability to smell.
Chung said more research is needed to determine whether the loss of of these senses may be early signs of COVID-19 infection.
The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea stood at 9,137 on Wednesday, with the death toll reaching 126.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump
-
5
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage