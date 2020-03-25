KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungEng 9,410 UP 1,620
DHICO 3,060 UP 255
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 39,200 UP 4,850
ShinhanGroup 27,350 UP 3,400
Yuhan 202,000 UP 1,500
SLCORP 10,950 UP 1,140
HITEJINRO 24,400 UP 1,700
LIG Nex1 18,950 UP 1,100
L&L 8,430 UP 1,420
BoryungPharm 10,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 4,990 UP 820
SKC 36,450 UP 2,750
AK Holdings 17,600 UP 2,400
LOTTE 24,200 UP 2,000
SK 150,500 UP 16,500
Hanon Systems 9,240 UP 270
SK hynix 84,500 UP 5,800
HyundaiEng&Const 24,600 UP 2,650
SamsungF&MIns 153,000 UP 8,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,400 UP 700
Kogas 20,550 UP 1,200
COWAY 55,500 UP 5,500
Hanwha 14,150 UP 1,350
GS 39,900 UP 5,000
DB HiTek 21,250 UP 650
CJ 64,900 UP 5,000
JWPHARMA 26,050 UP 550
Doosan Bobcat 17,000 UP 1,550
LF 11,000 UP 1,160
LGInt 8,100 UP 890
Youngpoong 446,500 UP 30,000
KIH 48,200 UP 9,750
KISWire 12,650 UP 150
NEXENTIRE 4,475 UP 385
CHONGKUNDANG 71,200 UP 3,900
KCC 122,000 UP 8,000
TaekwangInd 609,000 UP 69,000
SsangyongCement 4,665 UP 55
AmoreG 51,800 UP 4,850
HyundaiMtr 84,500 UP 9,700
