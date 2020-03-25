KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SPC SAMLIP 51,100 UP 7,450
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,850 UP 3,050
SAMSUNG SDS 148,500 UP 2,500
KUMHOTIRE 2,985 UP 110
HankookShellOil 233,500 UP 11,500
BukwangPharm 17,800 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,050 UP 3,250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 19,700 UP 2,100
LOTTE Fine Chem 28,550 UP 950
GKL 13,200 UP 1,550
DAEKYO 3,540 UP 295
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,345 UP 155
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,450 UP 2,350
Shinsegae 238,000 UP 17,500
Nongshim 253,500 DN 4,500
DB INSURANCE 31,300 UP 2,500
SamsungElec 48,650 UP 1,700
POSCO 161,000 UP 15,500
S-Oil 58,200 UP 6,800
Binggrae 40,950 UP 3,250
GCH Corp 17,000 UP 450
Hyosung 60,400 UP 5,400
LotteChilsung 89,000 UP 500
Hanchem 76,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,050 UP 550
IS DONGSEO 22,850 UP 2,500
GC Corp 114,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 25,150 UP 700
GS Retail 28,850 UP 1,700
DAEWOONG PHARM 78,600 UP 5,100
SK Discovery 17,250 UP 750
LS 27,200 UP 1,950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 257,500 UP 11,000
LotteFood 264,500 UP 34,500
Ottogi 467,000 UP 7,500
DaeduckElec 6,920 UP 200
GS E&C 18,700 UP 1,350
Hanmi Science 23,150 UP 1,850
INNOCEAN 54,100 UP 7,350
SamsungElecMech 102,500 UP 3,500
