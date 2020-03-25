SPC SAMLIP 51,100 UP 7,450

KOREA AEROSPACE 20,850 UP 3,050

SAMSUNG SDS 148,500 UP 2,500

KUMHOTIRE 2,985 UP 110

HankookShellOil 233,500 UP 11,500

BukwangPharm 17,800 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 31,050 UP 3,250

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 19,700 UP 2,100

LOTTE Fine Chem 28,550 UP 950

GKL 13,200 UP 1,550

DAEKYO 3,540 UP 295

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,345 UP 155

HYUNDAI STEEL 17,450 UP 2,350

Shinsegae 238,000 UP 17,500

Nongshim 253,500 DN 4,500

DB INSURANCE 31,300 UP 2,500

SamsungElec 48,650 UP 1,700

POSCO 161,000 UP 15,500

S-Oil 58,200 UP 6,800

Binggrae 40,950 UP 3,250

GCH Corp 17,000 UP 450

Hyosung 60,400 UP 5,400

LotteChilsung 89,000 UP 500

Hanchem 76,500 UP 3,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,050 UP 550

IS DONGSEO 22,850 UP 2,500

GC Corp 114,000 UP 2,000

SGBC 25,150 UP 700

GS Retail 28,850 UP 1,700

DAEWOONG PHARM 78,600 UP 5,100

SK Discovery 17,250 UP 750

LS 27,200 UP 1,950

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 257,500 UP 11,000

LotteFood 264,500 UP 34,500

Ottogi 467,000 UP 7,500

DaeduckElec 6,920 UP 200

GS E&C 18,700 UP 1,350

Hanmi Science 23,150 UP 1,850

INNOCEAN 54,100 UP 7,350

SamsungElecMech 102,500 UP 3,500

(MORE)