KorZinc 358,500 UP 21,500

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 29,700 UP 2,000

KSOE 79,000 UP 5,100

HtlShilla 71,400 UP 6,600

OCI 33,400 UP 3,250

Hanssem 52,200 UP 3,200

MERITZ SECU 2,515 UP 185

KorElecTerm 23,100 UP 1,250

CUCKOO 77,600 UP 6,600

SKNetworks 4,860 DN 25

DongkukStlMill 3,485 UP 225

Daesang 15,300 UP 1,000

TONGYANG 887 UP 70

IlyangPharm 31,350 UP 3,250

HYUNDAILIVART 6,710 UP 510

Hyundai M&F INS 20,150 UP 1,600

CJ CGV 16,300 UP 1,250

SAMSUNG LIFE 45,050 UP 6,500

DaelimInd 59,000 UP 3,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8830 UP840

KiaMtr 25,150 UP 2,050

KAL 17,350 UP 2,350

SamsungHvyInd 3,850 UP 470

SYC 27,950 UP 3,250

DOOSAN 35,250 UP 2,650

Donga Socio Holdings 74,300 UP 1,600

CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 DN 1,000

Mobis 169,500 UP 25,000

LG Corp. 59,100 UP 7,400

NHIS 8,240 UP 1,290

SamsungSecu 27,400 UP 4,050

S-1 81,200 UP 5,100

UNID 32,600 UP 1,200

LG Innotek 113,500 UP 6,000

HYUNDAI WIA 26,050 UP 3,050

Fila Holdings 27,050 UP 6,200

HANWHA AEROSPACE 18,200 UP 1,550

SsangyongMtr 1,315 UP 105

DWS 15,900 UP 1,600

KumhoPetrochem 57,000 UP 2,400

(MORE)