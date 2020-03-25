KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 358,500 UP 21,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 29,700 UP 2,000
KSOE 79,000 UP 5,100
HtlShilla 71,400 UP 6,600
OCI 33,400 UP 3,250
Hanssem 52,200 UP 3,200
MERITZ SECU 2,515 UP 185
KorElecTerm 23,100 UP 1,250
CUCKOO 77,600 UP 6,600
SKNetworks 4,860 DN 25
DongkukStlMill 3,485 UP 225
Daesang 15,300 UP 1,000
TONGYANG 887 UP 70
IlyangPharm 31,350 UP 3,250
HYUNDAILIVART 6,710 UP 510
Hyundai M&F INS 20,150 UP 1,600
CJ CGV 16,300 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,050 UP 6,500
DaelimInd 59,000 UP 3,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8830 UP840
KiaMtr 25,150 UP 2,050
KAL 17,350 UP 2,350
SamsungHvyInd 3,850 UP 470
SYC 27,950 UP 3,250
DOOSAN 35,250 UP 2,650
Donga Socio Holdings 74,300 UP 1,600
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 169,500 UP 25,000
LG Corp. 59,100 UP 7,400
NHIS 8,240 UP 1,290
SamsungSecu 27,400 UP 4,050
S-1 81,200 UP 5,100
UNID 32,600 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 113,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 26,050 UP 3,050
Fila Holdings 27,050 UP 6,200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 18,200 UP 1,550
SsangyongMtr 1,315 UP 105
DWS 15,900 UP 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 57,000 UP 2,400
(MORE)
-
1
