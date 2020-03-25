KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 164,000 UP 15,000
HDC HOLDINGS 7,910 UP 490
HyundaiMipoDock 25,850 UP 3,350
KEPCO 18,800 UP 150
SKTelecom 174,500 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 27,850 UP 1,300
HyundaiElev 48,350 UP 2,000
ORION Holdings 12,550 UP 1,350
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,200 UP 1,200
Handsome 18,250 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 1,275 UP 293
LOTTE SHOPPING 70,300 UP 8,300
IBK 7,370 UP 690
DongwonF&B 148,500 UP 10,500
NamhaeChem 5,700 UP 650
SAMSUNG C&T 90,000 UP 6,300
PanOcean 2,745 UP 145
MANDO 21,250 UP 3,450
SAMSUNG CARD 27,150 UP 1,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 12,300 UP 1,950
KT 19,400 UP 950
BGF 3,135 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198000 UP10500
LG Uplus 10,250 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 14,850 UP 2,400
KT&G 72,100 UP 4,400
SBC 6,620 UP 890
DWEC 2,810 UP 325
Donga ST 72,500 UP 2,600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 10,250 UP 890
CJ CheilJedang 203,000 UP 12,000
LG Display 10,750 UP 500
DONGSUH 16,400 UP 400
Kangwonland 19,350 UP 1,100
NAVER 156,000 0
Kakao 154,500 0
NCsoft 651,000 UP 2,000
DSME 12,400 UP 850
DSINFRA 2,930 UP 180
Celltrion 183,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump
-
5
(LEAD) Police release name of digital sex criminal suspect following public outrage