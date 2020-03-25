KOLON IND 24,750 UP 1,900

KEPCO KPS 27,350 UP 1,500

Huchems 14,150 UP 850

HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,900 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S202000 UP26500

LGCHEM 307,500 UP 19,500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 89,100 UP 8,800

NamyangDairy 283,500 UP 18,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,950 UP 850

LOTTE Himart 14,050 UP 1,050

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 UP 3,600

HANAFINANCIALGR 21,200 UP 2,000

LGELECTRONICS 48,500 UP 4,100

LGH&H 1,120,000 DN 24,000

KEPCO E&C 14,450 UP 600

KPIC 79,700 UP 8,200

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 400

HDC-OP 15,350 UP 1,100

FOOSUNG 5,850 UP 300

JW HOLDINGS 4,400 DN 60

AMOREPACIFIC 177,500 UP 6,500

POONGSAN 16,600 UP 1,250

KBFinancialGroup 32,000 UP 2,850

Hansae 8,310 UP 810

LG HAUSYS 34,500 UP 900

Youngone Corp 19,850 UP 1,250

SK Innovation 90,000 UP 18,000

HanmiPharm 241,000 UP 11,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY185 00 UP1450

KOLMAR KOREA 33,950 UP 1,450

Netmarble 95,200 UP 800

ORION 105,500 UP 8,200

COSMAX 70,000 UP 5,500

emart 104,000 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 475,000 DN 1,000

BNK Financial Group 4,175 UP 345

BGF Retail 122,500 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 7,410 UP 460

HYOSUNG HEAVY 10,850 UP 1,050

SKCHEM 64,800 0

(END)