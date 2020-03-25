KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 24,750 UP 1,900
KEPCO KPS 27,350 UP 1,500
Huchems 14,150 UP 850
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,900 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S202000 UP26500
LGCHEM 307,500 UP 19,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 89,100 UP 8,800
NamyangDairy 283,500 UP 18,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,950 UP 850
LOTTE Himart 14,050 UP 1,050
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,700 UP 3,600
HANAFINANCIALGR 21,200 UP 2,000
LGELECTRONICS 48,500 UP 4,100
LGH&H 1,120,000 DN 24,000
KEPCO E&C 14,450 UP 600
KPIC 79,700 UP 8,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,600 UP 400
HDC-OP 15,350 UP 1,100
FOOSUNG 5,850 UP 300
JW HOLDINGS 4,400 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 177,500 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 16,600 UP 1,250
KBFinancialGroup 32,000 UP 2,850
Hansae 8,310 UP 810
LG HAUSYS 34,500 UP 900
Youngone Corp 19,850 UP 1,250
SK Innovation 90,000 UP 18,000
HanmiPharm 241,000 UP 11,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY185 00 UP1450
KOLMAR KOREA 33,950 UP 1,450
Netmarble 95,200 UP 800
ORION 105,500 UP 8,200
COSMAX 70,000 UP 5,500
emart 104,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 475,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 4,175 UP 345
BGF Retail 122,500 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 7,410 UP 460
HYOSUNG HEAVY 10,850 UP 1,050
SKCHEM 64,800 0
