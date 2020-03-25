S. Korean Olympic body respects decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Olympic body said Wednesday it respects the recent decision to reschedule the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in light of the global coronavirus outbreak.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSCO) hailed the move by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo on Tuesday to postpone the July 24-Aug. 9 Games to 2021 in order to protect the health and safety of athletes, Olympic stakeholders and the international community.
"We expect this postponement to provide fair opportunities for all participating athletes," the KSOC said in a statement. "We'll continue to cooperate with the IOC and Tokyo's organizing committee to ensure that the Olympic Games will take place in a safe environment for everyone."
The KSOC added it would keep its athletes up to date on developments regarding the new schedule and qualifying procedures. The KSOC will form a joint task force with the Sports Ministry to better prepare for the rescheduled Olympics and help athletes with their new training programs.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump
-
5
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution