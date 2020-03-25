Gov't mulls online classes for schools due to COVID-19 uncertainty
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The Ministry of Education said Wednesday it is considering introducing online classes for elementary, middle and high schools nationwide, if the ongoing spread of the coronavirus outbreak shows little sign of letting up by April 6, the rescheduled start date of the spring semester.
Elementary and secondary schools were scheduled to begin their school year on March 2, but have delayed the start date three times, to the first Monday of April, due to fears of COVID-19 transmissions in classrooms.
As the daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea has hovered around 100 over the past week, however, the possibility of a fourth postponement of the school start date cannot be ruled out. The nation's total confirmed cases rose by 100 to 9,137 as of Wednesday morning.
With another possible postponement in mind, the ministry said it will consider various countermeasures, including online classes, to help the schools meet the statutory yearly school days.
"Both offline and online classes are under consideration, due to the possibility of community and classroom transmissions," the ministry said in a press statement, noting the government will map out guidelines for counting distance learning among the statutory school days.
The current Enforcement Decree of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act stipulates that heads of schools can remotely operate classes using information and communication media.
The online education system usually refers to a form of education in which students ask questions and receive instructions over the internet, while their teachers broadcast a lesson from classrooms.
However, the education authorities do not currently have such a system in place.
In this regard, metropolitan and provincial offices of education plan to test-operate their distance learning systems at selected schools next week.
Local universities have delayed the start of the spring semester, originally scheduled for early this month, by two to four weeks and many of them are now offering online classes to help curb the spread of COVID-19 at the recommendation of the education ministry.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump
-
5
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution