S. Korea, Laos likely to resume bilateral flight service soon: embassy
HANOI, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday Laos Airlines is expected to restart commercial flight service to Incheon International Airport next month.
According to South Korea's Embassy in Laos, Lao Airlines, the national airline of the Southeast Asian nation, agreed during recent consultations to operate one flight per week between Vientiane and Incheon.
The flight service would be able to begin as early as on April 1, it added.
The airliner suspended its direct flight service to and from Incheon in late February amid concern about the spread of COVID-19.
Travelers have since had to transfer either in Bangkok or the Chinese city of Guangzhou.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases on downtrend, but imported infections accelerate
-
5
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution