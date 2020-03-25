(LEAD) Laos to resume flight to Incheon; Czech removes S. Korea from virus-related 'high-risk' country list
(ATTN: UPDATES with Czech government's measure; CHANGES headline, dateline)
HANOI/BERLIN, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Laos plans to resume commercial flight service to South Korea soon and the Czech Republic has decided to lift a ban on the operation of direct flights to the Northeast Asian nation amid reports of slowing spread of the new coronavirus.
According to South Korea's Embassy in Laos, Lao Airlines, the national airline of the Southeast Asian nation, agreed during recent consultations to operate one flight per week between Vientiane and Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
The flight service would be able to begin as early as on April 1, it added.
The airliner suspended its direct flight service to and from Incheon in late February amid concern about the spread of COVID-19.
Travelers have since had to transfer either in Bangkok or the Chinese city of Guangzhou.
The Czech Republic has made a similar decision, removing South Korea from the list of high-risk countries in connection with the pandemic, Seoul's Ambassador to Prague Kim Tae-jin said.
The move came as Kim's embassy has constantly explained the notable progress in South Korea's fight against the virus.
Hyundai Motor, South Korea's leading carmaker, also announced a plan recently to donate 500 million (US$400,000) and 20,000 face masks to help Czech deal with COVID-19.
Czech suspended regular flight operation between Prague and Incheon as of March 5.
It is expected to take some time for flight service to resume, as the European Union has imposed a travel ban on all foreigners through April 16.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown