SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 26.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to inject 100 tln won into coronavirus-hit business sectors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Massive layoffs at small, medium-sized companies likely due to virus impact (Kookmin Daily)
-- Telegram sex offender makes no apology to victims (Donga llbo)
-- Small businesses complain about submitting many documents for emergency loans amid virus woes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- All passengers from U.S. subject to 2-week self-quarantine from Friday (Segye Times)
-- Conglomerates also mull offering voluntary retirement programs due to virus impact (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't also considers beginning of spring semester online next month (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't considers beginning of spring semester both online and offline next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't considers beginning of spring semester online amid virus fears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Conglomerates consider voluntary retirement programs due to virus impact (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung heir apparent says innovation is key to survive 'unprecedented' virus impact (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Telegram trafficker calls himself a 'devil' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to expand 2-week quarantine to arrivals from U.S. (Korea Herald)
-- 'Thank you for stopping my life as the devil' (Korea Times)
(END)

