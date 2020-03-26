Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to inject 100 tln won into coronavirus-hit business sectors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Massive layoffs at small, medium-sized companies likely due to virus impact (Kookmin Daily)
-- Telegram sex offender makes no apology to victims (Donga llbo)
-- Small businesses complain about submitting many documents for emergency loans amid virus woes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- All passengers from U.S. subject to 2-week self-quarantine from Friday (Segye Times)
-- Conglomerates also mull offering voluntary retirement programs due to virus impact (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't also considers beginning of spring semester online next month (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't considers beginning of spring semester both online and offline next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't considers beginning of spring semester online amid virus fears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Conglomerates consider voluntary retirement programs due to virus impact (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung heir apparent says innovation is key to survive 'unprecedented' virus impact (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Telegram trafficker calls himself a 'devil' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to expand 2-week quarantine to arrivals from U.S. (Korea Herald)
-- 'Thank you for stopping my life as the devil' (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
4
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
5
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korean planes arrive back from Myanmar with medical gowns in anti-virus efforts
-
3
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
5
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
3
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
4
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump