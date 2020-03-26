(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 26)

Some infected travelers who don't show symptoms at the time of arrival could become a major threat if mishandled. For instance, a 33-year-old Korean woman living in Busan was confirmed as the 108th patient in the city after returning from a month-long trip to the U.S. and Mexico. When she arrived at Incheon International Airport via a flight from Cancun on March 18, she had a fever, but it was not high enough to require her to be tested for the virus. In Busan alone, six people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks right after returning from overseas trips.