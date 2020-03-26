S. Korea loosens FX liquidity guidelines on virus jitters
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Thursday the country will ease foreign exchange liquidity rules temporarily through May to ease the dollar shortage.
Under the plan, the foreign exchange liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for banks will be lowered to 70 percent from the current 80 percent.
Local financial institutions have been required to hold an adequate amount of foreign currency assets on hand to get over short-term liquidity disruptions. The FX LCR is measured as high-quality liquid foreign assets to projected net cash outflows over 30 days.
South Korea said it will also temporarily exempt a levy on local financial firms to ease their burden in obtaining foreign currencies for a three-month period.
The levy is imposed on financial firms to maintain market stability in case the country suffers sudden inflows and outflows of foreign capital.
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
4
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
5
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump