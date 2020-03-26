Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BOK to supply 'unlimited' amount of liquidity for next 3 months

All Headlines 09:55 March 26, 2020

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday that it will supply an "unlimited" amount of liquidity over the next three months to financial institutions to help prevent a credit crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bank of Korea decided to provide an unlimited amount of liquidity to financial firms to help minimize the economic fallout from the spread of COVID-19 and remove uncertainties in the financial market," the BOK said in a press release.

