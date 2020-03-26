BOK to supply 'unlimited' amount of liquidity for next 3 months
All Headlines 09:55 March 26, 2020
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday that it will supply an "unlimited" amount of liquidity over the next three months to financial institutions to help prevent a credit crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Bank of Korea decided to provide an unlimited amount of liquidity to financial firms to help minimize the economic fallout from the spread of COVID-19 and remove uncertainties in the financial market," the BOK said in a press release.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
S. Korea unveils stronger measures against foreigners who ignore virus guidance
-
4
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
5
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
Most Saved
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump