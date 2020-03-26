BTS to join soundtrack for Japanese TV series
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- BTS will join the recording of the original soundtrack for an upcoming Japanese TV series, the band's second-ever OST project in Japan, news reports said Thursday.
According Billboard Japan and Oricon News, BTS's new song, "Stay Gold," has been selected for the original soundtrack of a Japanese TV series, "The Spiral Labyrinth-DNA Science Investigation," which will go on-air next month.
The song is one of the tracks to be included on the band's new Japanese album, set for official release in the coming summer, according to the music chart operators.
They also quoted BTS as describing "Stay Gold" as "a bright song with sentimental lyrics that anybody could sing along to easily."
It marks the band's second OST project in Japan after the band recorded "Don't Leave Me" for another TV series in 2018.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
Female U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dead, cause unknown
-
2
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
3
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
4
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown
-
5
Samsung unveils new mid-range smartphone with quad rear camera setup