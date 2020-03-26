Mixed reactions from S. Korean athletes, coaches to Tokyo 2020 postponement

Yang may well have been speaking for fellow athletes. On one hand, they believe the IOC made the right call in rescheduling the Games. Most of them had expected the Olympics to be moved, given that COVID-19 has disrupted most major sporting events. On the other hand, they were gearing up for the Olympics in 2020, not in 2021. It was shocking to be told to wait till next year, just four months away from the competition.