Gyeonggi Province's coronavirus-related aid project to N.K. halted: official
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- A coronavirus-related aid project to North Korea planned independently by the Gyeonggi Province government was suspended, as it failed to meet the requirements necessary for government approval, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Local media outlets reported earlier that the Gyeonggi provincial government approved a motion last month to provide North Korea with medical supplies, such as masks and test kits, worth 1.2 billion Korean won (US$980,000) to help with Pyongyang's preventive efforts against the COVID-19 virus.
"The project has not proceeded any further because it failed to meet the requirements," the official said. "Problems arise with shipment approval unless the necessary requirements are fulfilled, such as an agreement with North Korea, financing and transport plans and transparency measures."
But the official did not reveal the specific requirements Gyeonggi Province failed to satisfy.
North Korea has not reported any confirmed COVID-19 infections, but observers say the communist state might be covering up an outbreak and be in dire need of outside help to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.
South Korea has been seeking to cooperate with the North to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, but Pyongyang has not responded to any offers for cooperation and exchange, as inter-Korean relations have remained chilly amid a stalemate in denuclearization talks.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
Samsung unveils new mid-range smartphone with quad rear camera setup
-
3
(LEAD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump