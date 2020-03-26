KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 20,000 DN 150
SBC 7,060 UP 440
HANWHA LIFE 1,510 UP 235
Shinsegae 232,500 DN 5,500
Hyosung 59,800 DN 600
DHICO 3,260 UP 200
SGBC 24,450 DN 700
Nongshim 264,500 UP 11,000
LOTTE 23,950 DN 250
AK Holdings 17,900 UP 300
NamyangDairy 283,500 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 17,700 UP 250
SK Innovation 85,000 DN 5,000
TaekwangInd 620,000 UP 11,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 42,400 DN 2,650
KEPCO KPS 28,700 UP 1,350
LOTTE SHOPPING 71,500 UP 1,200
SKCHEM 71,600 UP 6,800
SKNetworks 4,680 DN 180
KCC 128,000 UP 6,000
Daesang 15,300 0
ORION Holdings 11,950 DN 600
NEXENTIRE 4,400 DN 75
CHONGKUNDANG 73,700 UP 2,500
KISWire 12,900 UP 250
HankookShellOil 236,500 UP 3,000
LG Corp. 56,300 DN 2,800
AmoreG 53,600 UP 1,800
HyundaiMtr 84,900 UP 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 19,700 0
BoryungPharm 10,550 UP 50
L&L 8,420 DN 10
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,415 UP 70
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,900 UP 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 145,500 DN 7,500
Kogas 20,550 0
BukwangPharm 18,450 UP 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 31,100 UP 50
SsangyongMtr 1,330 UP 15
SsangyongCement 4,640 DN 25
(MORE)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
5
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
Samsung unveils new mid-range smartphone with quad rear camera setup
-
3
(LEAD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea to require arrivals from U.S. to self-isolate for 2 weeks as imported cases jump