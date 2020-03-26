KAL 18,350 UP 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 28,800 UP 250

DaelimInd 60,300 UP 1,300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 39,600 UP 400

ShinhanGroup 27,350 0

HITEJINRO 25,450 UP 1,050

Yuhan 203,000 UP 1,000

SLCORP 11,950 UP 1,000

CJ LOGISTICS 129,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 12,700 UP 400

CJ 65,300 UP 400

HyundaiEng&Const 24,800 UP 200

Donga Socio Holdings 75,300 UP 1,000

DB HiTek 20,550 DN 700

Hanwha 14,100 DN 50

SK hynix 80,700 DN 3,800

LGInt 8,200 UP 100

DOOSAN 36,600 UP 1,350

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8580 DN250

KiaMtr 25,050 DN 100

Binggrae 42,100 UP 1,150

Fila Holdings 29,800 UP 2,750

LotteChilsung 88,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,270 UP 220

POSCO 155,500 DN 5,500

SPC SAMLIP 54,000 UP 2,900

SAMSUNG SDS 143,500 DN 5,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 20,550 DN 300

KUMHOTIRE 2,955 DN 30

DB INSURANCE 31,850 UP 550

SamsungElec 47,800 DN 850

NHIS 8,140 DN 100

SK Discovery 17,450 UP 200

Donga ST 75,000 UP 2,500

DWEC 2,790 DN 20

GC Corp 113,000 DN 1,000

GS E&C 18,300 DN 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 248,000 DN 9,500

Youngpoong 447,000 UP 500

KPIC 77,500 DN 2,200

(MORE)