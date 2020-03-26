KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 18,350 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 28,800 UP 250
DaelimInd 60,300 UP 1,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 39,600 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 27,350 0
HITEJINRO 25,450 UP 1,050
Yuhan 203,000 UP 1,000
SLCORP 11,950 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 129,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 12,700 UP 400
CJ 65,300 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 24,800 UP 200
Donga Socio Holdings 75,300 UP 1,000
DB HiTek 20,550 DN 700
Hanwha 14,100 DN 50
SK hynix 80,700 DN 3,800
LGInt 8,200 UP 100
DOOSAN 36,600 UP 1,350
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP8580 DN250
KiaMtr 25,050 DN 100
Binggrae 42,100 UP 1,150
Fila Holdings 29,800 UP 2,750
LotteChilsung 88,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,270 UP 220
POSCO 155,500 DN 5,500
SPC SAMLIP 54,000 UP 2,900
SAMSUNG SDS 143,500 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 20,550 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 2,955 DN 30
DB INSURANCE 31,850 UP 550
SamsungElec 47,800 DN 850
NHIS 8,140 DN 100
SK Discovery 17,450 UP 200
Donga ST 75,000 UP 2,500
DWEC 2,790 DN 20
GC Corp 113,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 18,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 248,000 DN 9,500
Youngpoong 447,000 UP 500
KPIC 77,500 DN 2,200
