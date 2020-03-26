KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,080 UP 90
SKC 37,550 UP 1,100
TONGYANG 928 UP 41
GS Retail 29,150 UP 300
HtlShilla 71,000 DN 400
OCI 33,600 UP 200
KSOE 77,700 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 23,700 UP 550
SamsungElecMech 99,200 DN 3,300
Hanssem 51,600 DN 600
SamsungEng 10,100 UP 690
SamsungHvyInd 3,820 DN 30
SYC 27,750 DN 200
KorZinc 360,000 UP 1,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 31,200 UP 1,500
Ottogi 465,500 DN 1,500
DaeduckElec 6,770 DN 150
S-Oil 55,900 DN 2,300
IlyangPharm 31,700 UP 350
Mobis 167,000 DN 2,500
UNID 33,000 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 25,300 DN 750
CJ CGV 17,800 UP 1,500
HDC HOLDINGS 7,940 UP 30
S-1 79,100 DN 2,100
Hanchem 76,200 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 55,700 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 107,500 DN 6,000
IS DONGSEO 22,100 DN 750
GCH Corp 17,200 UP 200
KorElecTerm 23,150 UP 50
HANAFINANCIALGR 21,900 UP 700
SKTelecom 173,000 DN 1,500
S&T MOTIV 27,550 DN 300
HyundaiElev 49,200 UP 850
KEPCO 18,400 DN 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,300 UP 100
Hanon Systems 8,850 DN 390
SK 154,500 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 3,540 0
