KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 March 26, 2020

GKL 13,550 UP 350
SamsungSecu 26,850 DN 550
Kangwonland 19,600 UP 250
COWAY 57,000 UP 1,500
LotteFood 289,500 UP 25,000
IBK 7,270 DN 100
NamhaeChem 5,700 0
HyundaiMipoDock 25,700 DN 150
KT 19,300 DN 100
LG Uplus 10,450 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 26,700 DN 450
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 10,550 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 200,000 DN 3,000
JWPHARMA 29,000 UP 2,950
ORION 104,500 DN 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL196500 DN1500
DSME 12,300 DN 100
LG Display 10,750 0
CheilWorldwide 14,800 DN 50
HANWHA AEROSPACE 19,250 UP 1,050
PanOcean 2,730 DN 15
Kakao 150,500 DN 4,000
DONGSUH 15,750 DN 650
DongkukStlMill 3,530 UP 45
NCsoft 625,000 DN 26,000
NAVER 152,500 DN 3,500
LF 10,400 DN 600
BGF 3,340 UP 205
DongwonF&B 157,000 UP 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 166,500 UP 2,500
DSINFRA 3,030 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 87,300 DN 2,700
KT&G 72,200 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 10,800 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 49,000 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 14,700 UP 650
HYUNDAILIVART 6,620 DN 90
KEPCO E&C 14,650 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 2,580 UP 65
Celltrion 181,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)

