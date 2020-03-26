Broadcasting watchdog renews license for Yonhap News TV
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's broadcasting watchdog renewed Thursday the broadcasting license for the country's two cable all-new channels, including Yonhap News TV.
The Korea Communications Commission granted another four-year broadcasting license to Yonhap News TV and YTN in its regular meeting earlier in the day.
Yonhap News TV was launched in 2011 as an affiliate of Yonhap News Agency and is currently the most-watched news-only cable channel in South Korea.
The decision extends the broadcasting rights of the two all-news channels by four years till March 31, 2024. The maximum duration of the license is five years.
The commission chiefly scrutinized the level of fairness and public accountability of the news channels, as well as their contribution to public interests, before handing out the renewed license, according to the commission.
The commission, meanwhile, deferred its decision on whether to renew the broadcasting licenses of two general-programming cable channels, TV Chosun and Channel A, saying they need to give further clarification on plans to bolster fairness, independence and public accountability in broadcasting.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
Samsung unveils new mid-range smartphone with quad rear camera setup
-
3
(LEAD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown