97-year-old woman fully recovers from new coronavirus
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- A 97-year-old South Korean woman infected with the novel coronavirus has fully recovered and been released from quarantine, making her the country's oldest fully recovered virus patient, officials said Thursday.
The patient, from the southeastern city of Cheongdo, returned home after fully recovering from COVID-19. The city is adjacent to Daegu, an epicenter of the local outbreak.
The patient is the oldest person among a total of 4,144 recovered COVID-19 cases in the country.
South Korea on Thursday reported 104 new cases, which were detected on Wednesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,241, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figure marked the 15th consecutive day the number of cases was around 100 or lower. The death toll rose by six to 132, and 56 virus patients are in critical condition.
