State pension fund backs incumbent Hanjin chairman amid leadership feud
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state pension fund on Thursday said that it has decided to vote for the reappointment of the incumbent chairman of Hanjin Group as a board member, a day ahead of the holding firm's shareholders meeting, amid an escalating family feud over control of the conglomerate.
The National Pension Service (NPS) said it would back Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae as a board member of Hanjin KAL Corp., the holding company of the logistics-centered business group.
The NPS holds a 2.9 percent stake in Hanjin KAL.
The family feud broke out in December when Cho Hyun-ah lashed out at her younger brother for not heeding their father's wishes in managing the group.
Won-tae took the helm of Hanjin Group and Korean Air in April 2019 after his father's death.
Hyun-ah, the former vice president of South Korea's top air carrier Korea Air Lines Co., has been at loggerheads with her brother and other family members over management of the conglomerate. She was involved in the infamous "nut rage" incident in 2014.
The heiress has teamed up with the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and the midsized builder Bando Engineering & Construction Co. to win support at the shareholders meeting.
At least 40 percent of shareholders, including those holding a combined 10 percent stake in Delta Air Lines Inc., are believed to support the incumbent chairman.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
S. Korean firm signs deal with Romania to export coronavirus testing kits: ministry
-
3
Why S. Korean governors are selling vegetables on social media
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
1
Sex crime chat room ignites public fury
-
2
(LEAD) Arrivals from Europe to face virus test, 2-week self-isolation
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea's COVID-19 testing capability most effective, powerful arsenal in its virus fight
-
4
(3rd LD) Trump requests S. Korea's medical device support to fight COVID-19 in phone summit with Moon
-
5
(LEAD) PM urges suspension of facilities vulnerable to virus infections for 15 days
-
1
(2nd LD) Telegram sex offender's case sent to prosecution
-
2
Samsung unveils new mid-range smartphone with quad rear camera setup
-
3
(LEAD) New virus infections hover around 100 for 2nd day on imported cases
-
4
(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
-
5
Another U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies, cause unknown